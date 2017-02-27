In this class, taught by a connoisseur of Spanish culture and history, we will discover castles and palaces from the time of the Romans, through the splendor of the Moors, and then into the working palaces of modern Spain.

· Monday, February 27, 2017

· 5:30-7:00pm

· Fee: FREE for OLLI members and Carillon residents

· Location: Carillon’s Windsong Building, Caprock Room, 4002 16 th Street

· Instructor: Lorum Stratton, Ph.D.

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.