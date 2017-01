Learn about Proquest Statistical Insight, Statistica, data.gov, EuroStat and more.

To register, click here.



For additional information, contact tom.rohrig@ttu.edu or jake.syma@ttu.edu

Posted:

1/25/2017



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2017



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental