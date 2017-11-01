TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate course: COMS 5318 -Interpersonal Communication offered Spring 2017

This graduate class provides an intensive examination of theories, methods of investigation, and current developments in the area of interpersonal communication. This survey course covers a broad range of topics studied by scholars interested in interpersonal communication.

 

The primary focus of the class is the relational communication process and messages people use to define interpersonal relationships (e.g., dominance-submissiveness, affection, involvement and similarity in close relationships).

 
Posted:
1/11/2017

Originator:
Narissra Carter

Email:
n.punyanunt@ttu.edu

Department:
Media and Communication


