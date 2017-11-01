Save yourself a little money on books and enroll in SW 1300: the Why and How of Social Services. This course fulfills credit for the Social & Behavioral Sciences area of the state Core Curriculum. Join us for a lively, fun semester examining the broad range of services meant to promote human well-being and control human behavior in society. Come to learn about different services offered in our society for a variety of different groups, about different perspectives on why, or even if, society should provide social services, and even how different societies approach the same issues. Come and put your two cents into the debate!