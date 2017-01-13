|
It’s not too late to sign up today for Chancellor Emeritus Hance’s Seminar on Leadership and Success! You will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from his experiences and have the chance to meet guests like Ed Whitacre and Kliff Kingsbury! This one hour, pass/fail class will give you advice and tips on how to succeed in life! Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are all encouraged to enroll!!!
Mondays from 1:00 – 1:50 p.m.
Chancellor Emeritus Hance also invites nationally recognized guest speakers to share their advice. Former guests include:
CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson
Head Football Coach, Kliff Kingsbury
CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson
Former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry
VP of Southwest Airlines, Linda Rutherford
Former CEO of AT&T and GM, Ed Whitacre
CEO of Western Refineries, Paul L. Foster
Businessman and Art Collector, J.P. Bryan
NASA Flight Director, Ginger Kerrick
Former CEO of Wellpoint Health Care, Angela Braly
To register on Raiderlink:
Interdisciplinary Studies
4100 Strengths-Based Senior Seminar
Section 001
CRN 38561
Read what previous students think
“Chancellor Emeritus Hance’s Senior Seminar gives students a chance to learn life-long skills from a straight-shooting Texas Tech legend.”
- Emily Threet, Public Relations, Colorado Springs, Colorado
________________________________________
“Chancellor Emeritus Hance is a charismatic and admirable man. He’s made me realize that a person can be incredibly successful and still lead a fulfilling personal life.”
- Vanessa Leos, Political Science, Levelland, Texas
