The VATT is hosting a Veterans Financial Aid Seminar on Jan 30th to help all of our student veterans apply for scholarships and federal financial aid. The first half of the seminar we will go through a list of scholarships that are available and show you how to apply for them. The second half we will talk about applying for federal financial aid. As veterans ourselves, we know the financial struggle of living off the GI Bill and this extra aid can help. Snacks and refreshments will be available. Come by to learn how to get more financial aid to pay for additional school expenses. Room number in SUB is TBD.

