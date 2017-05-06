Study Abroad Summer I 2017 VPA2301: Critical Issues in the Arts and Culture



Earn 3 undergrad credit hours in only 2 weeks; fulfills Humanities AND Multicultural requirement!



Led by faculty members Nicole Wesley (Texas State University, Dance) and Christopher Smith (Texas Tech University, Music), the course is a workshop in arts practice—making, teaching, and sharing music and dance.: Participants will engage in interdisciplinary and collaborative art-making experiences, integrating music, the visual arts, theatre, and dance, and investigating the philosophical and practical implications of such making to the health and survival of transnational global societies. The intensive workshop will culminate with a collaborative performance of music and dance by USA and UK students as part of a gala concert celebrating the partnership; this piece will be offered a repeat performance, this time inviting the UK students to Lubbock, in academic year 2017-18.



Open to enrollment by undergraduates from across the TTU campus: music, dance, design, electronic media concentrations especially welcomed. This course satisfies three hours of the Humanities requirement in the Core Curriculum. Additionally, this course satisfies the Texas Tech University Multicultural requirement.



COURSE OFFERED:



· VPA 2301 Critical Issues in the Arts and Culture



· Host institutions may also plan to offer special intensive arts & culture course(s) which may be applied (via transfer credit) toward TTU language.



· In addition, TTU students enrolling for a minimum of 6 hours in Summer I-II are also permitted to employ all available TTU Financial Aid (loans and other scholarships). Students wishing to follow this path are encouraged to consider Dr Smith’s Summer I distance course “Introduction to Community Arts Entrepreneurship” (3.3; MUSI4000) as a compatible way to generate the requisite 6 hours.



ESTIMATED PROGRAM FEE:



· ~$2600.00 US



PROGRAM FEE (not including tuition) INCLUDES:



· Lodging: $400.00



· Local transportation: $50.00



· 2meals per day: $400.00 (let’s see if they offer a food card?)



· Air travel (RT LBB-London/Heathrow): $1750.00



· US Festival of Performance $75



PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:



· TTU tuition and fees



· Insurance ($1.50/day)



· Education Abroad Fee ($200)



PROGRAM OPEN TO:



· All TTU students



TENTATIVE DATES:



· June 5-19 2017 (approx)



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



· Website: http://www.rootsmusicinstitute.com/bedfordshire.html



· Course Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/178779442525927/



· See also https://www.facebook.com/groups/bedfordshirefolk/



· http://www.beds.ac.uk/



· Dr. Chris Smith (Texas Tech): http://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/aboutus/faculty/chris-j-smith.php christopher.smith@ttu.edu



· Prof. Nicole Wesley (Texas State): http://www.theatreanddance.txstate.edu/dance/People/Faculty/Nicole-Wesley.html nlw35@txstate.edu







DAILY ACTIVITIES, ENRICHMENT ACTIVITIES, AND DAY TRIPS



Short hops/afternoon tours/evening activities outside Bedford (e.g., ½ days off):



· Waddesdon Manor (Aylesbury Vale District; coach=50 minutes)



· Priory Church of St Peter, and Lutton Hoo House, Luton: (train=50 minutes)



· Woburn Abbey: http://www.woburnabbey.co.uk/abbey/ (stunning country house, coach=26 minutes)



· 2nd Wednesdays English session, the Albion, Ampthill (bus=26 minutes)



· Dunton Folk Club (coach=26 minutes; beautiful venue)



· 1st Tuesday session, March Hare, Dunton (coach=26 minutes)



Evening activities In Bedford (probably on working days):



· Hemlock Morris: http://hemlockmorris.com/#/take-more-chances/4580079340 (Gordon Arms, Bedford); https://youtu.be/bJAwUUhO_jE have queried



· Tuesday Playford English Country Dance (Tuesday nights): http://gfoster.info/clubs+prog.php#Playford



· Bedford Fine Companions (Friday nights): https://www.facebook.com/groups/1174712039217644/



· Bedford Folk Dance club (Thursday nights): http://www.bedfordfolkdanceclub.com/



· Stumpy Oak Ceili Band: http://www.stumpyoak.co.uk/bedford-ceilidh-band/



· Ceilidh nights at the Bedford (some Fridays): http://thebedford.com/event/ceilidh-night/2016-09-02/



· Happiness Ceilidh (some Saturdays): http://happinessmatters.co.uk/ceilidhs/ T 30 Orientation/Meeting the Ensemble/Discuss Syllabus - Skype session with Texas State University (12-3pm) W 31 Orientation/ Lecture - The Process - Skype session with Texas State University (12-3pm) R 1 Orientation/ Lecture - Collaboration and Interdisciplinary Approaches to Art Making - Skype session with Texas State University (12-3pm) F 2 Orientation/ Lecture - The Product and Beyond - Skype session with Texas State University (12-3pm) Sa 3 Off/prepare for travel Su 4 DEPART - Texas Tech Students arrive/train BDFS, dinner gathering M 5 Dance fest begins (12-3); Critical Issues course workshop begins (1-4pm) T 6 Dance fest begins (12-3); Critical Issues course workshop (1-4pm) W 7 Dance fest begins (12-3); Critical Issues course workshop (1-4pm) R 8 Critical Issues course workshop (9am-12pm /1-4pm) F 9 Critical Issues course workshop (9am-12pm); Afternoon tour Sa 10 Cambridge UK tour: university campus, punting, Fitzwilliam Museum, Botanic Garden, Polar Museum, Su 11 Off/free to site see M 12 Critical Issues course & workshop (9am-12pm /1-4pm) T 13 Critical Issues course & workshop (9am-12pm); Afternoon tour W 14 Critical Issues course & workshop (9am-12pm /1-4pm) R 15 Critical Issues course & workshop (9am-12pm /1-4pm) F 16 Course Lecture/Demonstration (9am-5pm); Dinner with UoB Faculty and Students Sa 17 London tour: afternoon double-decker bus tour, British Museum, sightseeing, group meal Su 18 Off/free to site see M 19 Depart LHR; AUS T 20 Regroup and Open Discussion; Freewrite; Edit films/photos from SA (12-3pm) W 21 Final Presentation Directives (12-3pm) R 22 Final Presentation Work Day (12-3pm) F 23 Final Presentations (12-3pm) Posted:

