The CCAAC Student Resource Center is another resource available on campus to help provide aid to students. We provide a variety of books that students are able to checkout at no cost. We provide study aids for the GMAT, GRE, PCAT, MCAT, LSAT, ASVAB and much more. We also provide books that span from eleven different genres. Some of the genres include: Literary Classics, LGBTQ, History, African American literature and Hispanic Heritage.

To check out a book please stop by Doak 114a first

For the full catalog: https://ccaarc.librarika.com/

Time available for checkout: 9:00am-4:00pm

Resource Center Location: Doak Hall 101 (study room)





Restrictions:

None, the Resource Center is open to all Texas Tech students and faculty.





For questions: contact the CCAAC at 806-834-4527