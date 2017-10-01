LOOKING FOR A JOB? BECOME A TUTOR

Required Qualifications at least 60 college hours completed, with an A or B grade in the subject area tutoring

Ability to thoroughly explain course material to students in the two or more of the following core subjects: English, Composition & Literature, College Algebra, Statistics, Calculus, Political Science, Communication Courses

Must successfully pass a criminal background check Preferred Qualifications Previous work experience as tutor and/or formal training in improving academic grades

Ability to tutor multiple core subject areas (i.e. Algebra, Physics, and Composition & Literature)

Experience working with first generation, limited income students, and other diverse populations

For questions please contact trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806-742-3629 Posted:

1/10/2017



Originator:

Alejandra Munoz



Email:

alejandra.munoz@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Jesse Jalomo





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

