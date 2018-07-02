TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RHA Student Leader Scholarship
In support of student leaders and their academic success, the Residence Halls Association (RHA) is pleased to present the annual Student Leader Scholarship program. This scholarship rewards the success of current student leaders and encourages further involvement throughout the next year from those selected.

For eligibility, timeline, selection process, and to apply, visit: housing.ttu.edu/forms/leaderscholarship
Please field questions to rha@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/7/2018

Originator:
Alyson Cole

Email:
alyson.cole@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


Categories