In support of student leaders and their academic success, the Residence Halls Association (RHA) is pleased to present the annual Student Leader Scholarship program. This scholarship rewards the success of current student leaders and encourages further involvement throughout the next year from those selected.
For eligibility, timeline, selection process, and to apply, visit: housing.ttu.edu/forms/leaderscholarship
Please field questions to rha@ttu.edu
2/7/2018
2/7/2018
Alyson Cole
Alyson Cole
Email:
alyson.cole@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
