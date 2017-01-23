



Eligibility

Must currently be living in the residence halls at Texas Tech University.

Must be a student leader making a positive impact within the residence halls. (University Student Staff members are not eligible. i.e. CA, SA, SJA, RT's and RHA executive officers.)

Must have completed a contract and paid all applicable fees to live in a residence hall for the 2016-2017 academic year, by the time of application deadline.

Must be enrolled as a full time student at Texas Tech University at the time of application, and for the duration of the award period.

Must have a cumulative GPA of a 2.5 or higher at the time of application.

If selected, must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least a 2.5 for the duration of the 2016-2017 academic term.

Student must be in good standing with Texas Tech University and University Student Housing.

Should a recipient later be hired as a student staff member within University Student Housing, they will become ineligible for remaining allocations of funds.

Timeline



Application Available: Monday, January 23, 2017

Application Due: Friday, March 3, 2017

Winners Announced: Thursday, April 27, 2017, 2016 at the University Student Housing End-of-year leadership banquet



Selection Committee



The selection committee is comprised of five residence life staff members currently serving as advisers for residential student organizations.

Selection of recipients will be made based on eligibility, and strength of the provided responses to the essay prompts.



Selected recipients will receive a scholarship totaling $1,000.00 for the following academic year. Scholarships will be dispersed evenly over two semesters.



To apply, visit:

2/22/2017



Originator:

Alyson Cole



Email:

alyson.cole@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





