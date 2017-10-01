TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Introduction to Early Childhood! HDFS 2311-002
Description:  Introduction to the profession of early childhood focusing on developmentally appropriate practice, historical influences, program models, and current issues including legislation, public policy, and ethics.

3 credit hours.

Other topics covered:
Infant, preschool, kindergarten and primary school children's development overview
Multiculturalism
Working with families and the community
Overview of theories
