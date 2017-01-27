PLEASE JOIN US FOR A Retirement Reception IN HONOR OF Helen Carter For her 23 years of Service Friday, January 27, 2017 AT 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM West Hall, Room 205 Scholarship Office Posted:

