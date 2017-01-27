TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Retirement Reception Today

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A

Retirement Reception

IN HONOR OF

Helen Carter

For her 23 years of Service

Friday, January 27, 2017

AT 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM 

West Hall, Room 205

Scholarship Office
Posted:
1/27/2017

Originator:
Cathy Sarabia

Email:
cathy.sarabia@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 1/27/2017

Location:
West Hall, Room 205

Categories