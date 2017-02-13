Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to bring siblings of Texas Tech students aged

8-15

to visit the Texas Tech campus. The schedule includes many events chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their little brothers or sisters and create great memories. The date for Sibling Saturday 2017 will be

February 18, 2017

. Space is limited.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - while space lasts.





Schedule highlights include:

Classroom Experience with Texas Tech faculty

Rockin' at the Rec with games, crafts, and Sibling Dodgeball

Lady Raiders vs. Kansas Basketball Game A $35 registration fee per participant includes three meals, Sibling Weekend T-shirt, backsack, ticket to the basketball game for the siblings (TTU Students will use their IDs), and a Future Red Raider ID card for siblings.

Visit the links below to learn more:



