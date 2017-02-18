TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Girls Middle School STEM Conference: Register Now!

We want to help girls discover realistic STEM careers and pathways to education, and equip parents to be an encouraging and reinforcing part of the process. This conference is open to all area middle school girls and their parents, guardians and teachers, but registration is limited. The event will be held on Texas Tech’s Lubbock campus on Saturday, February 18.

Register NOW to hold a spot for the middle school girl in your life. Visit the Tech Savvy Website (www.stem.ttu.edu/techsavvy) website to register. Please feel free to contact us at stem-core@ttu.edu with any questions.
2/6/2017

Jessica Spott

jessica.spott@ttu.edu

Provost and SVP Academic Affairs

Time: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 2/18/2017

Biology Lecture Hall 100

