We want to help girls discover realistic STEM careers and pathways to education, and equip parents to be an encouraging and reinforcing part of the process. This conference is open to all area middle school girls and their parents, guardians and teachers, but registration is limited. The event will be held on Texas Tech’s Lubbock campus on Saturday, February 18.

Register NOW to hold a spot for the middle school girl in your life. Visit the Tech Savvy Website (www.stem.ttu.edu/techsavvy) website to register. Please feel free to contact us at stem-core@ttu.edu with any questions.