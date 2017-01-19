TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join TAB for a FREE Lunch and Live Music!
Do you really want to spend that money you made over break on lunch the first day back? We didn’t think so! Come to the Courtyard between 12 and 1pm to get a bowl of tortilla soup and some ice cream! Live music will be played by 2016 Singer/ Songwriter Justice Miller. Learn how to join TAB, and pick up a calendar of all of our other free events the rest of the semester. Free with TTU Student ID

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board.
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2017

Location:
SUB Courtyard

