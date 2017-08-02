If you are interested in working with children or managing projects, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 8th from 11am – 3pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2017. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!



Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers:

• A team-oriented mindset

• The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities

• Leadership development and practice enhancing marketable skills



Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific. See the list of camps attending at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/summercamp17/index.php.

For more information, please email Donna Srader at donna.srader@ttu.edu or Ashley Penner at ashley.penner@ttu.edu. You may also call the UCC office at 806-742-2210.