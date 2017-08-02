TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Save the Date: Summer Camp Job Fair, 2/8/2017

If you are interested in working with children or managing projects, drop by the SUB Ballroom on Wednesday, February 8th from 11am – 3pm to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2017. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors and there is no registration required!

Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers:
• A team-oriented mindset
• The opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities
• Leadership development and practice enhancing marketable skills

Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific. See the list of camps attending at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/summercamp17/index.php.

For more information, please email Donna Srader at donna.srader@ttu.edu or Ashley Penner at ashley.penner@ttu.edu. You may also call the UCC office at 806-742-2210.

1/25/2017

TONI KREBBS Krebbs

toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu

University Career Center

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2017

SUB Ballroom

