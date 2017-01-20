Have a blast at this night of swinging music and fun dancing! Grab your friends and wear your best 1950’s outfit complete with snazzy socks. Cool cats from the Tech Ballroom Dance Team will teach basic swing dance moves from 8-9 pm, followed by a dance party until 11pm with snacks and sodas.

Free! No previous dance experience or partner required. A valid TTU Rec Center membership or day pass is needed for entry.





Learn more about the Tech Ballroom Dance Team:



Event calendar on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/groups/TechBallroom

http://www.facebook.com/groups/TechBallroom Contact texastechballroom@gmail.com





