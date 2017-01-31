Work your core and stretch your spine with beautiful Tribal Style Belly Dance! The the 6-week session starts Tuesday, Jan 31st!

Beginner class: 6:45-7:45pm in Room 121

Intermediate class: 8:00-9:00pm in Room 114



Valid TTU Rec Center membership or day pass required

Wear comfortable clothing and plan to dance barefoot





Want to celebrate your body using folkloric and modern dance inspirations? Want to dance with a group while honoring the beauty of the feminine form? How about developing a toned core, arms, and butt? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Tribal Belly Dance is for you!

Learn movements like hip bumps, body wave, figure eights, rib circles, and shimmies. Rock fun dance moves, laugh with friends, and loosen up your spine after sitting all day. These classes are for ALL BODY TYPES!

Instructor Melissa Sandoz has been belly dancing since 2007, and has performed with groups such as Gypsy Heart Tribal, PURE Portland, and Three Little Muses. She is currently a grad student at Tech. Contact her with questions at melissa.sandoz@ttu.edu.

___________________________________________________________________________

Tribal Style Belly Dance - Raider X2 classes

Beginner class: 6:45 to 7:45pm in room 121

Intermediate class: 8:00 to 9:00pm in room 114

Tuesdays, Jan 31 – Mar 7 (free demo class Jan 24)

TTU Rec Center

$15 for an entire 6 week session

Sign up in person at the Rec’s Fit/Well office or online at https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Course/Search.aspx.