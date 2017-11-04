Concerned about your Alcohol or Marijuana Use?





What kinds of topics does eCHECK UP TO GO cover?

You will be asked questions about your demographic information (age, classification, etc.), use of alcohol & tobacco, good things you experience when drinking/using, risk factors, experiences with peers, money and typical expenses, concerns about your alcohol/marijuana use, performance in school and other areas, time commitments, and changes you'd like to make.



eCheckUp is also available for class assignments and fulfilling sanctions.



For more information, and to get started, visit



RISE offers all Texas Tech students the opportunity to complete eCHECKUP TO GO- a personalized, evidence based, online prevention intervention developed by psychologists at San Diego State University. This program gives you a chance to participate in an anonymous assessment about your drinking or marijuana use. Feedback is completely confidential, though you can access resources through the online screening if you choose.What kinds of topics does eCHECK UP TO GO cover?You will be asked questions about your demographic information (age, classification, etc.), use of alcohol & tobacco, good things you experience when drinking/using, risk factors, experiences with peers, money and typical expenses, concerns about your alcohol/marijuana use, performance in school and other areas, time commitments, and changes you'd like to make.eCheckUp is also available for class assignments and fulfilling sanctions.For more information, and to get started, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/AOD/echug.php Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110 | www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr at TTURISE

In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555

Posted:

4/11/2017



Originator:

Kimberly Simon Akins



Email:

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

