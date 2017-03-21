January 20, 1-2pm, Title IX for Graduate Students

February 9, 12:30-2pm, Understanding Partner Violence

March 3, 12-1:30pm, Alcohol & Consent

April 5 & 6, Title IX Drive In Conference Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110 | www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Follow RISE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr at TTURISE In crisis? Call the Texas Tech Crisis HelpLine (806) 742-5555 Join RISE (Risk Intervention & Safety Education), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Student Rights & Resolution, and the Gender Equity Council for the Spring Title IX Series. Registration is required and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE webpage for details, and to register. Posted:

