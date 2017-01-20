F/S Title IX Series: Title IX for Graduate Students

Presenters: Samantha Christopher, Christy Norfleet, Dr. Kimberly Simón

Join Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Students Rights & Resolution, the Student Counseling Center, and the Gender Equity Council in the TLPDC for an in-depth look on how Title IX impacts graduate students. This event is open to all TTU Graduate Students, Faculty & Staff. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE Website for more information and to register.



Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE) | 806.742.2110| www.rise.ttu.edu | rise@ttu.edu

Posted:

1/13/2017



Originator:

Kimberly Simon Akins



Email:

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/20/2017



Location:

TLPDC 153



