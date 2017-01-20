TTU HomeTechAnnounce

F/S Title IX Series: Title IX for Graduate Students
Presenters: Samantha Christopher, Christy Norfleet, Dr. Kimberly Simón

Join Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), the Dean of Students Office, the Office for Students Rights & Resolution, the Student Counseling Center, and the Gender Equity Council in the TLPDC for an in-depth look on how Title IX impacts graduate students.  This event is open to all TTU Graduate Students, Faculty & Staff. Registration is required, and lunch is provided. Visit the RISE Website for more information and to register. 
1/13/2017

Kimberly Simon Akins

kimberly.simon@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/20/2017

TLPDC 153

