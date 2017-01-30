The newly-created Institute for Peace and Conflict invites applications for our faculty fellows program for spring 2017. We are interested in attracting applications from faculty in a wide variety of disciplines across the university whose work touches on the themes of peace and conflict, broadly defined. Fellows will be eligible for up to $1200 of funding (to be spent by August 2017) to facilitate travel to conferences that address the theme of peace and conflict, or to otherwise enhance our resources and reputation for the study of peace and conflict at Texas Tech. In exchange, we ask that you allow us to list you as a faculty fellow on our website, write a brief (500-1000 words) profile of your work for our newsletter, and make yourself available either to guest lecture on your area of expertise in one of our strategic studies classes or (if appropriate) to serve as a commentator or chair for a panel at the Vietnam Center’s spring conference, “1967: The Search for Peace,” to be held April 28-29 in Lubbock. The link to the application form, along with additional information on IPAC can be found at ipac.ttu.edu. Applications are due by February 1, 2016. Completed forms, along with any questions, should be directed to Justin Hart (justin.hart@ttu.edu)

