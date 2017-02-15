Stress is a natural and normal part of everyday life, but too much stress can interfere with healthy functioning. This TLPDC/Ethics Center Lunch Series event will help you identify sources of unhealthy stress, provide you with some tools to cope with stress, and teach you how to reduce stress when it feels out of control. The Student Counseling Center and the TTU Ethics Center invite you to join in this workshop.

Presenter: Dr. Klinton Hobbs, Unit Assistant Director, TTU Student Counseling Center

This event is open to all TTU students, faculty, and staff, however registration is required. Registration for this event can be found on the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/