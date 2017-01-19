TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Welcome: TCR & TSD New Year Gathering

The Tech Student Democrats and College Republicans are holding a game night to bring together politically-minded peers, and give students information about both parties.

1/18/2017

Jennifer Giles

jennifer.m.giles@ttuhsc.edu

N/A

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/19/2017

SUB MESA ROOM

