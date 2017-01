The Catholic Student Association would like to welcome back all returning students and those new to the university! Join us Friday the 20th at 8PM in Hanly Hall, next to St. Elizabeth Parish for a movie, freshly popped popcorn and lots of laughter. Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association, a registered student organization. Posted:

1/20/2017



Originator:

Kathleen Dawson



Email:

kathleen.dawson@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 1/20/2017



Location:

Saint Elizabeth's Hanly Hall, 2311 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79401



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization