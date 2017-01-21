The Catholic Student Association and Raider Awakening community would like to welcome back all returning students and those new to the university! Join us at 11AM before cheering on the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday the 21st. Game time is 1:00PM, with location pending due to weather. For location information please contact On-Campus Coordinator Kathleen Dawson at kathleen.dawson@ttu.edu
Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association, a registered student organization.