The Catholic Student Association and Raider Awakening community would like to welcome back all returning students and those new to the university! Join us at 11AM before cheering on the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday the 21st. Game time is 1:00PM, with location pending due to weather. For location information please contact On-Campus Coordinator Kathleen Dawson at kathleen.dawson@ttu.edu Sponsored by the Catholic Student Association, a registered student organization. Posted:

1/20/2017



Originator:

Kathleen Dawson



Email:

kathleen.dawson@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/21/2017



Location:

TBD – pending weather forecast



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

