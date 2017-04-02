For Immediate Release :

BalFolk 2017!

What : BalFolk 2017: A weekend of participatory Euro-French folk music and dance

When : February 3-4-5, 2017

Where : Texas Tech University School of Music, 18th & Boston, Lubbock, Texas and Christine Devitt Icehouse, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 512 Ave. J, Lubbock Texas.

Instructors :

French folk and hurdy-gurdy masters Richard "RT" Taylor and Scott Gayman

French folk dance teacher Marilyn Smith

Saturday all day Feb. 4th

Sunday morning Feb. 5th

Accommodations : on your own, but blocks of rooms have been reserved at both nearby B&B’s and a pleasant family hotel 2 minutes’ walk from the SOM

Transportation & parking: daytime parking will be available onsite.

Uber: https://www.uber.com/cities/lubbock/

AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/s/Lubbock--TX?s_tag=SzwL_QzM

French Folk Music for Dancing Class Description

A very well rounded set of tunes* from all over France to play and dance to, emphasizing—this time—music of the Auvergne in central France. Tune classes are open to players of string instruments (violin, viola, cello), winds (flute, clarinet, oboe, tin whistle in C and D), free reeds (button or piano accordions, concertina), G/C hurdy gurdy, G/C French/English bagpipes, mandolin, tenor banjo, etc. (If you don’t see your instrument listed please check with Chris Smith or Roger Landes.)

*(Emphasis in the instrument classes is on melody rather than chords or accompaniment. There will not be any instruction for accompaniment instruments.)

STAFF

Instructors (all instrumentalists):

R.T. (Richard) Taylor is passionate about playing and teaching folks to play the Hurdy Gurdy. For over 30 years R.T. has been playing, teaching and performing all over the world including Japan, North America, most of Western and Eastern Europe and has recorded and performed with the U.S band, French Creek and the French band UFO. His specialty is the folk dance music from France, Italy, Hungary and Galicia. His students range in age from 3 to 90 years old.

R.T. has studied with top players all over Europe and passes on that knowledge in an entertaining and logical way that helps you improve your artistic and technical skills, and reach your playing potential more quickly. Basic and more advanced techniques are taught using traditional common repertoire tunes and exercises that make practice more fun and effective.

Scott Gayman is a student of R. T. and an accomplished performer and teacher in his own right. He is an expert on setting up and maintaining the hurdy gurdy and has a sizeable collection of hurdy gurdies from around the world.

Instructor (dance):

Marilyn Smith has been teaching international folk dance for 46 years, both at Santa Rosa Jr. College and privately. Each year she organizes a weekend dance camp at Mendocino Woodlands near the town of Mendocino in northern California, inviting master teachers and musicians from the U.S. and abroad to be on staff. In the early 1980's, Marilyn began researching regional folk dances of France. Her research took her to small villages throughout the countryside of France.

In the following years, Marilyn was able to bring both dance teachers and musicians from France to teach at workshops and camps here in California. Marilyn's enthusiastic teaching style and passion for French dance and music will transport you to the small villages of rural France as you dance to the tunes of the hurdy-gurdy and bagpipe. Her repertoire includes dances from the Basque country, Auvergne, Berry, Gascogne, Béarn and Brittany.

SCHEDULE

Saturday: 10:00AM-5:00PM: Classes and Workshops

Saturday: 8:00-10:00PM: Grand Bal Dance

Sunday: 10:00AM-12:00PM: Farewell Dance

BalFolk TTU is a general production of the Vernacular Music Center and a part of the VMC’s Music and Dance Workshop series (see below)

https://www.facebook.com/balfolkttu/

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

https://www.facebook.com/VMCSummerWorkshops/

The VMC Music and Dance Workshop are participatory music & dance events for adults & students. Daytime classes of friendly, accessible instruction for learners age 17-up are balanced with vibrant, colorful, and engaging evening programs of participatory music and dance, suitable for all ages. Accessible to participants from a wide range of prior experience, including: experienced and novice dancers, from any style; college students including but not limited to dance and music majors; avocational singers, players, and dancers, adult learners; high school students, and many more.

SPECIFIC DESCRIPTIONS

DANCE WORKSHOP: tutors selected depending upon repertoire. VMC ensemble members are experienced teachers and leaders and the specific dances are carefully selected for accessibility to a wide range of aptitude and prior experience. All workshop attendees encouraged to participate. Experienced folk-dancers will find lots of new steps and tunes to acquire and enjoy. Includes pieces to be danced at the evening concerts.

FOR INSTRUMENTALISTS:

Learning by ear, playing with playing with dance-appropriate rhythm, identifying repertoire and models, how (and what) to play together. Suitable for strings (bowed and plucked), winds, keyboards, and percussion (depending on genre and style--please check individual event pages for specifics). Ensemble considerations, style considerations. Includes acquisition of several simple dance tunes to be played with the VMC musicians at the evening concerts.

PREREQUISITES

Instrumentalists should have the ability to play a simple (monophonic) folk tune through at a regular tempo, either by ear or by sight-reading notation. Dancers should possess basic physical fitness sufficient to walk or skip, in 3-5 minute increments, with pauses, for 2 hours.

The taught music and the concert repertoire are both suitable for dancing, but dancing is not required—just welcomed!

ESPECIALLY USEFUL FOR EDUCATORS

The VMC Music & Dance Workshops are very suitable for music educators seeking professional development and learning opportunities. The School of Music at Texas Tech is an accredited institutional member of both the National Association of Schools of Music and the Texas Association of Music Schools. The School of Music also offers the highly innovative Summers-Only Master’s in Music Education program; more information is available from MUED chair Dr Janice Killian (Janice.killian@ttu.edu) The VMC Summer Workshops are also very effective environments for music educators interested in developing vernacular ensembles in their own home institutions.