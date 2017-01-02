This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Mad Max: Fury Road. The film stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Fury Road follows the story of a woman rebelling against a tyrannical ruler in postapocalyptic Australia in search for her home-land with the help of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper, and a drifter named Max.



A discussion led by Dr. Rob Peaslee follows the film. Dr. Peaslee is an associate professor and serves as chair for the Department of Journalism & Electronic Media in the College of Media & Communication at Texas Tech.



Admission is $3 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/show/sexism-cinema-mad-max-fury-road.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



March 1, 2017: Working Girl

April 5, 2017: Pariah

May 3, 2017:Tangerine



Thank you, organizers Dr. Allison Whitney, Dr. Don Lavigne, Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, Dr. Michael Borshuk, Dr. Dana Weiser



For more information, please contact dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center, and TTU RISE.