Are You a First Generation College Student? Join Us!
We invite all current FYS/SYS members as well as prospective FGC students to our Decades-Mania Welcome Back Event happening on Friday, January 20th in the SUB Ballroom from 5:00pm-7:00pm. We encourage you to come dressed in your favorite decade trend of the century!

Any interested students that are not members may attend the event & sign up to become a member.
Membership is free of cost and open to ALL freshmen, sophomores, & transfer First Generation College students (FGCs)

FREE FOOD and PRIZES for best dressed will be provided.

If you have any questions, contact the First Gen office at 806-742-7060 
1/18/2017

Priscilla Morales

priscilla.morales@ttu.edu

First Generation Programs

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/20/2017

SUB Ballroon

