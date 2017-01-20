We invite all current FYS/SYS members as well as prospective FGC students to our Decades-Mania Welcome Back Event happening on Friday, January 20th in the SUB Ballroom from 5:00pm-7:00pm. We encourage you to come dressed in your favorite decade trend of the century!
Any interested students that are not members may attend the event & sign up to become a member.
Membership is free of cost and open to ALL freshmen, sophomores, & transfer First Generation College students (FGCs)
FREE FOOD and PRIZES for best dressed will be provided.
If you have any questions, contact the First Gen office at 806-742-7060