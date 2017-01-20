The Women's Studies Program proudly announces a call for papers for our Annual Conference, which will take place on the campus of Texas Tech University, April 21, 2017. Detailed submission guidelines: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/AWHE_2017.php Deadline February 24th How do I know if my research will be accepted? We invite presentations that explore the manifold meanings of movement and change as connected to, created by, and/or caught up in the presence of women's, gender, and identity issues, in both contemporary and historical frameworks. Interdisciplinary proposals, as well as those from the disciplines and specialty subject areas are welcome.

Who can submit? Proposals from professional schools and administrative offices, as well as those from scholarly areas where women have been historically under-represented, including mathematics, the agricultural and natural sciences, and technology and applied sciences, are welcome.



We invite students, staff and faculty members in the social and behavioral sciences, the visual and performing arts, the communications fields, and the humanities to present their research. We also issue a special invitation to interested parties from other colleges, universities, and affiliated organizations to present, participate, and/or to attend this conference.

Schedule The all-day conference panel and keynote sessions on Friday, April 21st, will be held in the Student Union Building (upper level). Room assignments and the conference program will be available online as the final call for proposals are reviewed.

The Women's Studies Program is part of the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement.



