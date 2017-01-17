Would you like to:

1. Take an interesting course (Intro to Sociology)

2. Save money as no textbook is required as all readings and handouts are on website

3. Satisfy Social & Behavioral Science Core and Multicultural Core credit simultaneously

4. Take a course with a teacher who is a multiple “Professing Excellence” award winner

5. Receive good preparation for the MCAT as now there is a Sociology module on the test

Seats are available in SOC 1301:006 (CRN 39924 – TR 9:30-10:50) and SOC 1301:007 (CRN 49562 – TR – 11:00-12:20 pm) with Dr. Jerome Koch as Instructor.





See: http://drjkoch.org for more information and details.