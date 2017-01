Dr. Quinn Patrick Ankrum regularly receives acclaim for the sweet purity and strength of a lyric voice enhanced by a sizzling coloratura facility. In this song recital, she will be presenting five lieder by Clara Schumann, nine selections from Aaron Copland’s Twelve Poems of Emily Dickinson, and the entirety of Ottorino Respighi’s Deità silvane (“Woodland Deities”). Posted:

