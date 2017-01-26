Global Perspectives Film Series featuring Pleasure Unwoven – Thursday, January 26, 2017



The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th Street) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Free Pizza will be provided!



Pleasure UnWoven: An Explanation of the Brain Disease

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: ACB 240

The important question about addiction is: "Is it really a "disease?" Pleasure Unwoven: An Explanation of the Brian Disease, recipient of NAATP's Michael Q. Ford Journalism Award 2010, presents the arguments for and against this question. This video essay reviews all the latest research about addiction. Using the spectacular landscape of Utah's State and National Parks to describe the brain areas involved in addiction, Pleasure Unwoven turns complex neuroscientific concepts into easy-to-understand visual images that will help people in recovery feel better understood and give their families and friends hope that recovery is possible.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.



This film will be screened at the Lubbock campus only but may be checked out for viewing by faculty, staff, and students at our other TTUHSC campuses.



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at http://www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx