Radon is a colorless and odorless radioactive gas that naturally exists in our soil. It originates from the decay and breakdown of uranium, also radioactive, located beneath our homes in the soil and bedrock. Radon gas once formed, can move through cracks and openings in floors and crawlspaces into all living places. Long-term exposure to radon can lead to lung cancer. Both the EPA and the World Health Organization have classified radon as a Class A carcinogen. The particles become trapped on the surface of our lungs, which is vulnerable to the radioactive particles released in the decay of radon. Radon is the only gas in the decay chain. Radon atoms can persist for nearly 4 days before it emits other radioactive solid elements. The probability of harm (i.e., lung damage) increases with the dose. Smokers are predicted to be 25 times more at risk from radon's ill-effects than those who have never smoked.

The most direct means to assess any risk posed by radon gas in your dwelling is to measure the radon present. EPA-approved test kits can measure either short or long-term results. TTU has oversight of the Texas EPA program for radon. I have several short-term kits available for those interested in testing. Contact me at tiehh.radon@ttu.edu.