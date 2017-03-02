Mike Farris is a musical renaissance man who electrifies audiences with the impact of his live performances. Following the demise of blues & rock legend Stevie Ray Vaughan, he toured as the lead singer for the incomparable blues band, Double Trouble, as well as the Southern Rock band Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies. In his solo career, he began to rediscover and reinterpret traditional black spiritual music by adding his own mix of vintage southern soul. For his efforts, Farris won the prestigious Americana Music Award for Best New & Emerging Artist, a Dove Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album of the Year, and a 2015 GRAMMY award for Best Roots Gospel Album.





He has appeared at multiple festivals including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Merlefest, Telluride, and Bonnaroo electrifying audiences with the impact of his live performance. He has contributed vocals to Patty Griffith's GRAMMY-winning, Downtown Church project, as well as Rodney Crowell's latest album, Tarpaper Sky. Additionally, Farris was invited to be a featured performer in 2011 at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 16th Annual American Masters concert honoring Aretha Franklin alongside such acts as Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan, Cissy Houston, and Ronald Isley. Most recently he performed on Austin City Limits for their inaugural "Hall of Fame Show" into which Willie Nelson and Double Trouble were inducted.





Tickets are $18.00 and available at all Select-A-Seat locations, by phone at (806) 770-2000, or by visiting www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket at the SUB Allen Theatre info desk with a valid student ID.





For more information, visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu or call Jo Moore at 806-834-5261.