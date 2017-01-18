The VATT is an organization that provides a military based community to help student veterans and other members have a successful college experience. Our org has social, academic, and informational events that are key to becoming a successful student. This past semester we went to the gun range, had a BBQ, brought the VA healthcare reps, helped vets with FASFA, did community service projects and much more. Join us on Orgsync at https://orgsync.com/7497/chapter and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuveteran/.

We will host a Veteran Financial Aid Seminar on Jan 30th in the Stars & Stripes. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Please contact daniel.e.ayala@ttu.edu for any questions.



