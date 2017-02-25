25th Annual ASAS Freedom of Recovery Convention. Join us this February 25th for a day full of Recovery knowledge, with guest speakers from across the country speaking on topics related to recovery from addiction. This event will start at 8:00 AM and will conclude at 8:00 PM. This event is free and open to all faculty, staff, students and researchers. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. This event is free, but donations are encouraged. Convention will be located at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities located across from the TTU SUB.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.