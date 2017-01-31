Join Women's Service Organization! Come find out what it's like to be a part of a student organization focused on sisterhood and service! Informational meetings will take place January 31st - February 2nd at 7 pm in Humans Sciences Rm 174. It is only necessary to attend one, and then official meetings take place every Monday night at 7 pm after that! For more information, contact the President, Amy Witt, at amy.witt@ttu.edu or the Spring Pledge Trainer, Tori Haugvoll, at tori.haugvoll@ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

