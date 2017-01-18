TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hiring Academic Coach for UB Bridge Program: January - July 2017
See the full job description at www.depts.ttu.edu/upwardbound/employment.php

Submit the following: 1) Employment Application 2) Resume 3) Transcript (official or unofficial) to:

upwardboundprograms@ttu.edu or Doak 119G

Employment application can be downloaded at:  www.depts.ttu.edu/upwardbound/employment

Ensure UB Bridge Participants are meeting goal objectives and completing their respective program requirements.  Make a difference in a FIRST GENERATION, LIMITED INCOME student's life! 

See full job description at: www.depts.ttu.edu/upwardbound/employment.php
Posted:
1/18/2017

Originator:
Sylvia Gonzales

Email:
sylvia.gonzales@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Jesse Jalomo


Categories