Attend any of the following one-hour workshops to learn what you can request and tips and tricks for getting what you need from Document Delivery in the University Library. All workshops are in Library Instruction Lab 150: March 7 2 p.m. April 5 11 a.m. May 1 1 p.m. For more information, email libraries.docdel@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/7/2017



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental