Technology and the Arts focuses on approaches to technology that span historical periods and mediums, theories that address the relationship between the digital and the analog, and case studies of artworks and practices that offer their own audio-visual theories of the bonds between people and things. Introducing you to canonical scholarly works as well as emerging discourses, this course asks you to think creatively about the "deep time" of techno-aesthetics and to create thoughtful textual, audio, and visual responses.

Spring 2017: TR 9:30-10:50, Art SB-29. Instructor: Heather Warren-Crow

Prerequisite: Consent of instructor (contact heather.warren-crow@ttu.edu)

