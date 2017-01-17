We are looking for energetic students who want to help raise money for Texas Tech! Do good work and get paid while helping out your University! Benefits Include :



Become a Texas Tech Employee

Starting Pay at $8.50

Evening Hours

Flexible Scheduling

Every Saturday Off

Holidays Off

On Campus Location

Opportunity to Meet Deans

Make an Impact in Fundraising

Relaxed Atmosphere

Great Resume Builder





Join our team and Apply Today!

Texas Tech University Student Caller Position

Send Resume to/Contact us at: mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu