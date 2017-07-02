TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TEACH Talk Discussion Series: Active Learning in the Classroom

Active learning refers to activities done to help students interact with material. It consists of anything besides listening to a lecture or reading material, and it is borne out by research. Whether as a warm-up or a wrap-up, active learning strategies can help students practice process class material through writing, speaking, or other activities. Join us for a discussion of various active learning strategies and how you can integrate it into your class, whether it’s a lecture, a discussion, or a lab. Be prepared to be active!

1/30/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 2/7/2017

TLPDC Room 152

