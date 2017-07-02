Active learning refers to activities done to help students interact with material. It consists of anything besides listening to a lecture or reading material, and it is borne out by research. Whether as a warm-up or a wrap-up, active learning strategies can help students practice process class material through writing, speaking, or other activities. Join us for a discussion of various active learning strategies and how you can integrate it into your class, whether it’s a lecture, a discussion, or a lab. Be prepared to be active!
