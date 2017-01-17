The seminar explores ways in which spectacle, splendor, and sensuous appreciation constituted essential components of Venetian civic ideology, private and communal devotion, and pictorial style and content. The visual arts, legal system, and religious doctrine promoted concepts that defined the ideal family of Venice with Doge as its head as a terrestrial model based upon the divine prototype in which the devout constitute family and Christ its head. Consequently, delight in splendor, sensuous pleasure, and magnificence, so easily justified in secular subjects, was distinctively modulated in application to sacred subjects in Venice during an era of religious reform, heterodox beliefs, and Counter Reformation.

Prerequisite: Consent of instructor (contact brian.steele@ttu.edu Posted:

1/17/2017



Originator:

CATHY Jung



Email:

cathy.jung@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





Categories

Academic

