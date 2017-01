In the advanced audio production class, we’ll explore how to plan and create a series of audio podcasts to be placed as digital media on the web. Overall, you’ll learn how to write for electronic media, how to record audio in Adobe Audition CC and with a Zoom recorder, and how to edit and produce the content to ultimately create innovative digital audio podcasts for broadcast.





The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.