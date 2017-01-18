HDFS 5351 (Research Methods in Individual and Family Studies) is a graduate-level course offered for the Spring 2017 semester.





HDFS 5351.001 Research Methods in Individual and Family Studies

Class meetings: Wednesdays 11am-1:50pm; Location: Human Sciences 501G





The main product from this course will be a research proposal, including a) writing an introduction and a research purpose statement, b) developing research questions/hypotheses, c) selecting specific research methods (participants, procedures, measures, data collection) and analytic strategies, and d) delineating the potential implications of the proposed study.





Please feel free to contact me at wonjung.oh@ttu.edu should you have any questions regarding the course.