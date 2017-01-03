Effective communication, one of the TTU’s ethical principles, has been a challenging task in academic, professional, and personal life. This TLPDC Ethics Lunch session will focus on the use of acting techniques to strengthen communication skills for faculty, supervisors, and teaching assistants. The presentation provides a special emphasis on nonverbal communication, which is often a key to creating favorable impressions in order to project authority, competence, and a sense of self-confidence. The presenters will focus on a demonstration of acting techniques that are designed to sensitize participants to the communicative possibilities of these nonverbal behaviors and could be applied in various disciplines and settings. Lunch will be provided.

Presenter: Bob Chanda

This workshop is free and open to all TTU students, faculty, and staff. However, registration is required. Registration for this event can be found on the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/