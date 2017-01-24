You may be eligible to participate in the project if:
-You are a mother of a 3- to 5-year-old child
-You and your child are English speaking
-Your child does not have severe emotional or cognitive disabilities
-You are older than 18 years old
You and your child will be asked to visit us at a convenient time. Your child will watch short video clips and take a cognitive-developmental test. You will complete some surveys. It will take about two hours. You will receive $30 and your child will receive a small trinket.
For more information, you may contact the following:
Ivette Noriega at ivette.noriega@ttu.edu (graduate student assistant)
You may also call 806-834-2660 for more information on this project.
This study has been approved by the IRB at Texas Tech University