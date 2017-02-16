

A research study is being conducted on the recovery experiences of non-addicted family members of addicts who have previously received inpatient or outpatient treatment for an addiction in the last 10 years. Participants from families that have no history of diagnosed addiction or dependence are also needed for this study! All participants must be a parent, spouse, or step-parent of their addicted loved-one, be between age 18-75, and have no substance dependence themselves. The research study is investigating family members' emotional reactions to images of their recovering loved-one.

Participants will complete a physiological (heartbeat, muscle movement, etc.) and psychological assessment lasting approximately 1.5 hours on Texas Tech campus. Study requires reading several psychological measures. Qualifying participants will be compensated $25 for their time. If interested, please send your contact information to

This study has been IRB approved (#504444) and is directed by Dr. Sterling T. Shumway. He can be contacted at 806.742.2891 806.742.2891



